2 new hall provosts appointed at IU



The authorities of Islamic University appointed two new provosts at Saddam Hossain Hall and Lalon Shah Hall on the campus in Kushtia. A press release, signed by IU acting registrar M Ataur Rahman, was issued in this regard on Tuesday.







Bangla department Professor Gautom Kumar Das has been appointed as the provost of Saddam Hossain Hall and Arabic Language and Literature department Professor M Obayed Islam appointed as the provost of Lalon Shah Hall of the university. IU vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam appointed them to the posts for the next one year, the release said.











---Kushtia

