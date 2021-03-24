Bit policing rally held in Akkelpur

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mashum Ahmed Bhuiyan addresses a bit policing rally as the chief guest at Raikali High School in Akkelpur upazila of Joypurhat on Monday. -AA



A bit policing rally has been held in Akkelpur upazila of Joypurhat. The program was organized in Raikali High School to prevent drugs, militancy, violence against women, digital violence against women, child marriage and juvenile delinquency on Monday. The newly-appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan (PPM) of Joypurhat district addressed the program as the chief guest.







The program was presided over by Akkelpur Police Station Officer-In-Charge Abdul Latif Khan. Additional Superintendent of Police Tariqul Islam, Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdus Salam Akand, Upazila Nirbahi Office (UNO) SM Habibul Hasan, Municipality Mayor Shahidul Alam Chowdhury, Upazila Awami League and Community Policing Forum President Mokshed Ali and others were present at the program.







On the program, SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan said, "I want your cooperation to establish the rule of law as per the instructions of Prime Minister. Good governance based police administration will be formed with the cooperation of all. We are committed to ensuring police service without any kind of harassment."









---Md Ataur Rahman, Joypurhat

