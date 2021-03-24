'Army working to maintain harmony in hills'

Zone Commander of Alikadam Army Zone Lt Colonel Monjurul Hasan hands over gift to an inhabitant of Alikadam in Alikadam on Tuesday. -AA



Members of Bangladesh Army are working to maintain peace and harmony in the hills in Bandarban, said Lt Colonel Monjurul Hasan, Zone Commander of Alikadam Army Zone. He said this while talking to journalists at a conference room of Alikadam on Tuesday. A large number of journalists from print and electronic media were present on the occasion.Lt Colonel Monjurul Hasan said, "The Army has relentlessly been working to build a non-communal Alikadam keeping youths away from all kinds of illegal activities including drugs addiction, peddling, extortion etc."







"Our forces recovered a huge quantity of yaba tablets by conducting drives at different places of the upazila. Recently, Alikadam Army Zone recovered a good quantity of yaba pills conducting a drive from Alikadam-Fasiakhali on March 22," he further said.





The Army will continuously take actions to keep Alikadam and Lama free from drugs, he added."The Army used to help inhabitants of this area in any crisis or problem. They used to provide foods and different materials among the residents," he said.It is mentionable that drug smuggling is on the rise in various Murong Para and shops of the upazila between Bangladesh and Myanmar border.











---Hasan Mahmud, Alikadam (Bandarban)

Leave Your Comments