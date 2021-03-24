Bangladeshi garment company to invest $5m in Dhaka EPZ

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Shasha Garments MD Parveen Mahmud sign and exchange the document of agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at BEPZA Complex in the city on Tuesday in presence of the BEPZA Exe



M/s Shasha Garments Limited, a Bangladeshi company, is going to establish a garments manufacturing industry in Dhaka Export Processing Zone (EPZ) with an investment of US$ 5 million. This will be their fourth industry in EPZs. In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam, an agreement to this effect signed between BEPZA and M/s Shasha Garments Limited at BEPZA Complex in the city, said a press release.







Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan, Member (Investm-ent Promotion) of BEPZA and Parveen Mahmud, Managing Director of Shasha Garments signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The company will produce annually 6.75 million pcs of Men's Pant, Women's Pant, Boy's Pant, and Jacket annually. M/s Shasha Garments will create employment opportunities for 2000 Bangladeshi nationals.





Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, General Manager (Enterprise Service) Md Khorshid Alam of BEPZA were present at the signing ceremony.

