Taapsee opens up about shooting for five films amid the pandemic



Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about shooting for five films amid the pandemic after the lockdown. She revealed that although she was skeptical and scared, the day makers of her films wanted to shoot, she was game. Spilling the beans on the same, Taapsee told a news portal that she started shooting for a South film in Jaipur with Vijay Sethupathi. He added that although they had all tested negative before the shoot but the fear of the unknown loomed largely. However, by the end of the shoot, she stated that they could sit next to each other without being weird.







Elaborating further, the actress added there would be times when she would be on set, with everyone around her in masks, and it would dawn on her that she was missing an important gear. According to her, before shoots, her family would text her to be strong. She added that going to work felt like a covert mission. On the work front, Taapsee has films like, 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Looop Lapeta', 'Dobaaraa' and 'Shabhash Mithu' in her kitty.

