Mouni calls Alia Bhatt and Ranbir



Mouni Roy recently opened up about the much-awaited release of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The actress also opened up about the on-screen chemistry of the lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Talking to a news portal, Mouni reportedly said that they have all waited for a very long time and it is just a few more days or months. According to her, it's a film that will be best enjoyed as a theatre release.







The actress added that she is sure that Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and the entire team is waiting for the right time to kind of release it. Spilling some beans on the on-screen chemistry of Alia and Ranbir, Mouni reportedly said that she feels very grateful in fact to be sharing some screen space with them. According to her, both of them are fire on-screen and loving human beings. The actress added that she considers herself to be very lucky to be a part of the film.







