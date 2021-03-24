Trolls don't bother me anymore



When you are a part of the entertainment industry, trolling becomes an inevitable part of it, too. In recent years, a number of celebrities have been the target of vicious trolling. While some stars ignore trolls, some take them head on. In fact, several stars have spoken about the toll that trolls often take on their mental health.





In a recent interview, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that there was a time when she would get affected by what was being said about her on social media and that she would react to it. Over the years, however, she said that she had taught herself not to get affected by all the negativity. Today, she added, she was at a point where these things didn't affect her. The actress said that negative people have no space in her life and that she doesn't pay attention to trolls who only spew venom.







Sonakshi said that she preferred to focus on genuine fans, who gave her genuine love and feedback. The actress also said that she preferred to be herself on social media rather than pretending to be someone else. On the work front, Sonakshi has a couple of releases in the online space in the coming months. The actress said that what matters to her most is the script and her character - she wasn't concerned with the medium. Given that several Bollywood releases have released online in recent months, a number of stars have been veering towards the online space as well.





