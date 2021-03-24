Kangana celebrates her birthday and National Award win in Chennai



Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is quite active on social media, is currently in Chennai to launch the trailer of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi'. The actress is celebrating her birthday today. On Monday evening, Kangana won her fourth National Award which doubled the celebration.





She celebrated her birthday with the team of 'Thalaivi' in Chennai last night. Kangana took to social media and shared a picture of herself with her scrumptious birthday cakes. Dressed in a white saree, the 'Queen' actress can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile while striking a pose for the camera. Along with the picture, she thanked the 'Thalaivi' team. She wrote, "Thank you team Thalaivi thefilm" followed by a love emoji.







She also celebrated the victory of her National Award with the producer of her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Celebrating with the man who was a true partner in the difficult process of filming Manikarnika." On the work front, Kangana will also be seen in 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns'. She recently announced that she will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

