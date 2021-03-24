Jennifer and Alex enjoy quality time together after split



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been hogging the limelight ever since the rumours of their split started doing the rounds. However, the couple is giving everyone another reason to talk about. The duo, who has dismissed reports about their breakup, has been spending quality time together in the Dominican Republic. As per magazine, over the weekend, Rodriguez shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from his time at the tropical island, where he travelled to reunite with Lopez after they confirmed they are "working through some things."





Lopez has been in the Dominican Republic filming her upcoming romantic comedy 'Shotgun Wedding'. "He flew back to the Dominican Republic this weekend so he can spend a few more days with Jennifer," a source told. One Instagram post shared on Friday by Rodriguez featured the former baseball player playing golf out on the island.







On Sunday, Rodriguez shared more scenic photos from the island on his Instagram Story. Rodriguez is expected to return to Miami when Major League Baseball kicks off the 2021 regular season in April. He is an analyst on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. On Saturday, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, a producer on 'Shotgun Wedding', said on Instagram that the film is "halfway through principle [sic] photography."







She also wrote "four more weeks" in the caption of the post, which featured a video of Lopez delivering a speech to the cast and crew of the film. In a brief joint statement on March 13, hours after a swirl of breakup rumours hit the internet, Lopez and Rodriguez said they have been "working through some things" in their relationship.





While the two appeared happy as they celebrated Lopez's performance at US President Joe Biden's Inauguration in Washington, D.C., in January and then Valentine's Day last month, sources told People magazine they've been quietly struggling for some time. "She's been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months," said a friend of Lopez.

