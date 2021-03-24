I was raped during my teenage days

US singer Demi Lovato revealed she was raped as a virgin during her teenage years as a Disney Channel actress and pop star, in a tell-all documentary that opened the online South By Southwest festival Tuesday. Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, a YouTube Originals series, centers on Lovato's notorious 2018 overdose that caused her brain damage and partial blindness, and her ongoing battles with addiction.







The four episodes, presented as the opening night film of a SXSW forced online by the pandemic, also contained new details of sexual assaults suffered by Lovato, including an attack on the night of her overdose. "I know what I'm about to say is going to shock people too. But when I was a teenager I was in a very similar situation - I lost my virginity in a rape," says Lovato.





"We were hooking up but I said, 'Hey, this is not going any further. I'm a virgin and I don't want to lose it this way," she recounts. "And that didn't matter to them - they did it anyways." Lovato, now 28, does not name her attacker, but says the rape happened when 'I was part of that Disney crowd,' and that she 'had to see this person all the time' following the assault.

