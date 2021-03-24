Renaissance to release song after 17 years



Renowned band Renaissance will release its new song after a break of 17 years. The title of the song is Akash aamar joshna aamar. Lyrics of the song have been written by Zulfiqer Russell while Pilu Khan has lent his voice to the song. Dhruba Music Station will release the track on the occasion on Independence Day, March 26.







The recording of the song has already been completed at a studio in the capital. While talking about the reason behind producing the new song after 17 years, Naquib Khan said, "Since we are all busy with our respective jobs, we took time. Moreover, we are conscious about the quality of the songs and never compromised with it. Finally, we are releasing our new song on March 26 after 17 years break. I hope the listeners will enjoy it like our previous songs."

