Shakib returns home



The "talk of the country" Shakib Al Hasan who recently said that he was misrepresented by the BCB about his decision to skip the Test series against Sri Lanka, safely landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday at 2 am with Qatar Airlines, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) logistic manager Wasim Khan confirmed the news to media.





The country's best all-rounder has become the hot topic in the country at this moment by questioning the responsibilities of the directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board while talking with Cricfrenzy recently on a live show. It is expected that Shakib will to discuss the situation with BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon soon.







Meanwhile, BCB is likely to reconsider the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for Shakib Al Hasan to play in this year's IPL, according to BCB's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan Shakib on Saturday accused BCB's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan of misrepresenting him about his decision to skip the Tests against Sri Lanka.

