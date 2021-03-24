Mustafizur to play third ODI despite calf muscle strain



Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is expected to play third and final one-day game against New Zealand, starting on Friday in Wellington despite sustaining a calf muscle strain in the second match on Tuesday.





Mustafizur had to be pulled out of the ground after bowling 8.3 overs as he sustained the injury at a time when New Zealand's victory looked confirmed. Soumya Sarkar completed his over. The fast bowler gave away 62 runs to take two wickets in the game. Bangladesh eventually lost the match by five wickets and conceded the series.





"The injury was not serious," Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal informed. "He had a calf muscle strain, so he had to walk back to the dressing room. I had already talked to him. He is in good shape and I think he will play the third ODI."



