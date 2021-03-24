Tamim-Mithun effort in vain as Tigers concede ODI series

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal goes on the attack against New Zealand in 2nd ODI in Christchurch on Tuesday. -Getty



Bangladesh suffered a second successive defeat to New Zealand by 5 wickets on Tuesday at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch to concede the three-match series despite Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Mithun's commanding knock. The victory meant New Zealand took an unassailable 2-0 lead. The third and final ODI is on Friday in Wellington.Bangladesh's fielders put down several crucial catches which saw they suffered yet another defeat despite posing a challenging 271-6 on the board.





Desperately looking for their first victory on New Zealand soil when they reduced the hosts to 53-3 in the 11th over but nothing went right from them thereafter, largely due to the lack of spirited effort.New Zealand rode on their captain Tom L atham's brilliant century overhauling the target with relatively ease, making 275-5 in 48.2 overs.





Latham was finally not out on 110 off 108, hitting 10 fours and confirmed the victory, flicking a delivery past fine leg for boundary.But Latham, who is leading the side in the absence of injured Kane Williamson, survived twice on 58 and 67 in the space of just five balls. Firstly off-spinner Mahedi Hasan missed an easy return catch and thereafter Mehidy Hasan Miraz put down a catch at backward point off Taskin Ahmed delivery.





The miss also cost Bangladesh a boundary. With the side reeling to 53-3, Latham, aided by Devon Conway brought the side back in track, sharing 113 runs for the fourth wicket.Skipper Tamim Iqbal broke the partnership, inflicting a run out on Conway who struck 72 off 93 with seven fours. It was his maiden half-century in just the second game.





With New Zealand still needing 106 runs to win, Bangladesh could have put pressure on the hosts had Mushfiqur Rahim not shelled a catch of James Neesham behind the wicket when he was on just 3.Neesham scored 30 off 34 and added 76-run with Latham for the fifth wicket that edged the side closer to victory. Mustafizur Rahman removed Neesham but Latham and Darryl Mitchell sailed the side home without further fuss. Mustafizur and Mahedi took two wickets apiece for Bangladesh.





Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and sent Bangladesh bat first, who were extra cautious at the start of the innings. Tamim smashed Trent Boult in the first over for a four, but later on, he played slowly against the Kiwi pace-attack. Despite the vigilance, in the second over of the match, bowled by Matt Henry, Bangladesh lost Liton Das for a duck.







Eventually, Tamim hit 78 and Mohammad Mithun scored 73 not-out to post a challenging total of 271 for six- Bangladesh's second-highest total in New Zealand Tamim's 78 off 108 the included 11 boundaries was his 50th half-century in ODI cricket and also was the cornerstone in guiding Bangladesh to a strong total, shrugging off the memory of 131 in the first match in which they conceded an eight-wicket defeat. Mithun played the key role at the death with an unbeaten 73 off 57, clattering six fours and two sixes. Even though Bangladesh lost opener Liton Das for naught after being sent to bat first, Tamim kept the side unscathed.







He got an ably support from Soumya Sarkar and the duo shared an 81-run partnership for the second wicket to make sure that there would be no early collapse like the first ODI. Soumya was at his attacking best for his known as he hammered a 46 ball- 32 with three fours and one six before being stumped by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner. Mitchell Santner grabbed 2-51 while Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Trent Boult picked up one wicket apiece.





