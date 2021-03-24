Is Nepal trying to avoid India?



South Asian Himalayan country Nepal has sought direct flight from Niphamari's Saidpur to Nepal's Biratnagar.The issue is widely discussed during Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari's recent visit in Bangladesh to attend the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee programs. On March 22, in a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Bidya Devi Bhandari put emphasis on Bimstec connectivity and thanked the Bangladeshi prime minister for offering port facilities and using the Saidpur Airport.







Experts said if Saidpur-Biratnagar air route is opened, then it will contribute positive effect in the regional economy besides trade and tourism between the two countries. Officials said Nepal has been giving this proposal for the last few years. Bangladesh and Nepal was agreed in principal on the matter in 2020.





Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari has given this proposal on Monday in her state visit. Researcher Dr. Khandoker Golam Muazzem thinks this route will be positive for both the countries. He said, "Nepal always depends on Indian ports for international trade. As a result, it faces many problems always. For this reason, Nepal was searching an alternative route for long days."





"Nepal can use Saidpur airport for liquid fuel import. It faces problem with India on the matter. That is why Nepal is searching a way to avoid India," he added.Golam Muazzem said this route will also save time and money of a large number of Nepalese students studying in Bangladesh. Besides, new air route with Bangladesh, Nepal is also making rail connection with China in order to decrease dependency on India.





In 2019, at a press conference in Dhaka, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had said Nepal and Bhutan could use Saidpur airport if they want. Saima Haque Bidisha, teacher of Economics Department of Dhaka University said Saidpur-Biratnagar air route will reduce transport cost for Bangladeshi tourists. At present, Bangladeshi tourists have to expense more money due to transit visa from India and other expenses.







She said, "Nepal is an import based country. If the country uses rail, air and land ports of Bangladesh for import, then Bangladesh will be economically benefited. Bangladesh also can capture advantage of Nepalese growing market. Bangladesh can take many things from Nepal by increasing connectivity."Dr. Khandoker Golam Muazzem said if Saidpur-Biratnagar direct air route opens, Bangladesh Biman, the state air craft carrier will also be benefitted. It will also encourage Nepal to use Chattogram and Mongla sea ports. As a result, economic credit will goes to Bangladesh.









---BBC







Leave Your Comments