3,000-year-old gold mask sparks online memes



A 3,000-year-old ceremonial gold mask has become an unexpected social media sensation in China after its recent discovery in Sichuan province.The artefact was one of 500 Bronze-Age relics found at the Sanxingdui archaeological site.Experts say the discovery could provide new insights on the ancient Shu state, which ruled the area before 316 BC.But the mysterious half-faced mask has also spawned a popular meme and tribute videos on social media, reports BBC.





As soon as the latest batch of discoveries was announced on Saturday, users of microblogging platform Weibo started making pictures superimposing the mask on the faces of pop culture figures. The hashtag "Sanxingdui gold mask photo editing competition" has been viewed nearly 4 million times, and has spawned numerous posts as netizens praised the "stunning" and "beautiful" mask.





Officials at the museum for Sanxingdui - one of the most important archaeological sites in China - soon joined in on the fun. "Good morning, we've just woken up, apparently everyone's been busy doing some Photoshopping?" the museum said in a recent Weibo post while sharing its own take on the meme. Officials at the museum for Sanxingdui - one of the most important archaeological sites in China - soon joined in on the fun.





