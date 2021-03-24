Take emergency steps to control corona: BNP



Voicing deep concerns over the fresh upsurge in coronavirus transmission, BNP on Tuesday urged the government to take effective steps immediately to contain the pandemic."Covid cases are increasing alarmingly. The situation has turned so critical that many of our leaders have died of corona and many others are now receiving treatment for the virus infection. We think the government should take effective preventive measures on an emergency basis," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, reports UNB.





The BNP leader said their party has long been urging the government to work out a plan and roadmap in consultation with political parties, other relevant organisations and NGOs to overcome the corona problem. "But they're not paying heed to it."





He came up with the comments while talking to reporters after visiting BNP joint secretary general Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel at Holy Family Hospital in the city. Shoel has been receiving treatment at the hospital as he was injured during a clash with police in front of the Jatiya Press Club on February 28.





Fakhrul said the government is unable to tackle the Covid situation as its intention is not clear. "Their only aim is to steal public money. It's not possible to resolve the problem, when there's an intention to indulge in corruption."He also alleged that the government has no sincerity and devotion to get rid of a dangerous problem like coronavirus which has turned out to be the biggest threat to mankind across the world.





Fakhrul said there are also various speculations about the vaccine as many people who received the jab earlier are now getting infected with the virus.He said the government is not taking proper action and plans to motivate or force people to wear masks and maintain the health safety rules.The BNP leader said hospitals lack adequate beds and proper treatment for Covid patients. "Why haven't you arranged adequate beds for so long? People's sufferings are gradually growing."





Asked whether a lockdown should be enforced to control the Covid transmission, he said the government should take a decision on the matter trough discussions.He regretted that though 50 years have elapsed since the country was liberated, people have lost their democratic and other rights. "The way the government is running the country is not conducive to democracy in any way. Even the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh is now at stake."







