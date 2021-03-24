Nepal keen to export hydropower to BD

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receives her Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday. - PID



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Nepal is willing to export its hydropower to Bangladesh. He was speaking at a press conference at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Tuesday and said, "Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari has urged Bangladesh to import hydropower from Nepal."







The foreign minister said the meetings of the secretary-level steering committee and the executive committee on power generation and distribution have already been held under a memorandum of understating (MoU) signed between Bangladesh and Nepal in 2018 aiming to enhance cooperation in hydropower.





Momen said both the parties hope that they will enhance cooperation in hydropower sector in the future. He went on to say Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari arrived in Dhaka yesterday on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence. During her visit, he said, President Bhandari met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday evening. "





During the meeting, she praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, terming her the most inspiring woman leader and role model in the world," the Bangladesh foreign minister said.Meanwhile, Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh wants enhanced connectivity with Bhutan through air, for both countries to reap economic benefits mutually.





Dr Momen met visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering at his hotel's presidential suite and discussed the issues.Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Foreign Minister said the entire region has a huge potential for development and the development is possible if the best utilization of the potential is ensured. "The best utilization can be made through connectivity and partnership."











