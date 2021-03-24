Road to Matua votes through Dhaka



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave the shores of India to undertake a two-day visit to Bangladesh on March 26 and 27, his first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. The trip to the land of India's "tested friend" will however not only be a traditional one, but has links to election in West Bengal state.





Diplomatic circles in New Delhi feel that Prime Minister Modi's visit comes at a time when India enjoys tremendous goodwill not only from the government in Bangladesh but also its people as India made whole-hearted efforts to make Covid-19 vaccine doses available to Bangladesh on priority.





India's External Affairs Ministry announced on March 16 that Prime Minister Modi will take part in commemoration of three epochal events in the neighbouring country - Mujib Borsho or birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who is also the father of the nation, 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation. Prime Minister Modi had last visited Bangladesh in 2015, a year after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a clear mandate to form the government in India, and this will be the first after his re-election in 2019 with even a bigger mandate.







Diplomatic circles said thus this visit highlights "the priority India attaches to Bangladesh and also reinforces India's emphasis on its ties with Bangladesh which Mr Modi has described as 'an important pillar' of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy." As India shares close social, cultural, economic, defence and strategic ties with Bangladesh, the visit of Prime Minister Modi also is not without its political and historical significance.





On March 27, Prime Minister Modi will be paying his respect to Harichand Thakur, the founder of the Matua Mahasangha, at his shrine in Orakandi. It will also be the first day of polling in West Bengal assembly elections which shares not only border but also close socio-cultural bonds with Bangladesh. The Matua Dalits shifted to West Bengal from the erstwhile East Bengal and the community can exercise its influence and turn out to be in a decisive position in about 40 assembly seats in West Bengal where the ruling BJP is aggressively campaigning to grab power.







Clearly, Mr Modi, a sharp and shrewd politician, knows that the road to the Matua vote is through Dhaka. Orakandi shrine of Harichand Thakur is sacred to the Matuas and Mr Modi's visit certainly carries a lot of political significance.Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to visit the Sugandha Shaktipeeth, located in Shikarpur, close to Barisal. Dedicated to Goddess Sunanda, the temple holds a sacred position for the Hindus as it is one of the 51 Shakti Pith shrines.







Also, on the list of places which Mr Modi will visit, if time permits, is Kuthi Bari, a country house built by Dwarkanath Tagore, the grandfather of Rabindranath Tagore, Nobel laureate and the iconic figure of Bengal who had stayed in the house for nearly a decade for different periods between 1891 and 1901. Tagore had composed some of his masterpieces here and the house has been converted into the ``Tagore Memorial Museum''. Mr Modi is also likely to pay a visit to the ancestral home of Jatindranath Mukherjee, better known as 'Bagha Jatin' who was a revolutionary freedom fighter in Kushtia district.





In preparation for the Prime Minister's visit, India's External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar also visited Dhaka and described the deepening strategic ties between India and Bangladesh as a "360-degree partnership." India has given nine million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh, including two million as a gift from the people of India. During the summit, Prime Minister Hasina had declared ``India is our true friend".





India-Bangladesh relationship is not only multifaceted but has its roots in shared history, civilisation and geographical proximity. The two neighbouring countries have deep linkages in the arena of linguistic and cultural similarities. India's role in the War of Liberation of Bangladesh as the country fought under the leadership of charismatic leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971 has further strengthened the bilateral ties.





Though 2020 will go down in the history as the year of Covid-19 pandemic that took millions of lives and destroyed economies, it held a special place in the history of Bangladesh as it marked the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The government had decided to celebrate it as ``Mujib Borsho'' with a year-long programme and Prime Minister Modi was to be the ``Guest of Honour'' at the inaugural ceremony in Dhaka.But Covid-19 pandemic outbreak led to the postponement and he joined through a video message, paying rich tributes to Bangabandhu.







Trade and defence ties between the two countries are also on the upswing. In a first, a 122-member contingent of Bangladesh armed forces participated in India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi and took part in the parade to commemorate 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh.





India and Bangladesh share 54 common rivers and the issue of water sharing and water resource management remains one of the main challenges. Recently, a bilateral meeting between top officials of Water Resource ministries of the two countries took place in New Delhi under the mechanism of Joint River Commission. Water resource management ``directly impact the livelihood of people'' in the two countries. The Joint River Commission has not met since 2010.







Apart from raising the issue signing of water sharing agreement of Teesta river which was inked by the two Secretaries of two countries in 2011, Dhaka also opened the issue of 'optimum utilization of the water received by Bangladesh under the provisions of Ganges water sharing agreement of 1996.'







Ganges water treaty was signed in 1996 and is due for renewal in 2026. India made a request to discuss all issues, including sharing of water of six trans-boundary rivers which are in discussion for several years, after the assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam get over in May. These rivers -- Dudhkumar, Muhuri, Gumti, Manu,Khowai and Dharla -- flowing from North East India .





According to a press release of Indian High Commission in Dhaka, ``both sides agreed to expand cooperation across an entire gamut of water resources issues including framework for sharing of river waters, mitigation of pollution, river bank protection, flood management, basin management etc. A Joint Technical Working Group will provide inputs on the matter".







Both sides appeared happy to note that the "process of Joint River Commission meeting has been set in motion" and a ministerial level meeting might be held very soon. The two sides are working for a solution to hammer out a water sharing arrangement of Teesta river and water resource being a state subject, it is crucial and essential to have West Bengal state government on board. Vinay Kumar is the Consulting Editor at the UNI, New Delhi





Leave Your Comments