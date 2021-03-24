14 HuJI men to face firing squad

76-kg bomb in Gopalganj: Death-row convicts are being taken to jail following the verdict of a Dhaka tribunal on Tuesday. -AA



A Dhaka tribunal ordered on Tuesday that 14 men of the banned militant outfit Harkat ul-Jihad al Islami (HuJI) will face death by a firing squad for the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with a 76-kg bomb in Gopalganj district in 2020.Judge of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman handed down the verdict in a crowded courtroom on Tuesday.





The death-row convicts are: Md Azizul Haque alias Shanewaj, Md Lokman, Md Eusuf alias Mochahab Morol, Mochab Hossain alias Rashu, Sheikh Md Enamul Haque, Md Mofijur Rahman alias Mofij, Md Mahmud Ajhar alias Mamunur Rashid, Md Rasheduzzaman alias Shimul, Md Tarek, Md Wadud Sheikh alias Gazi Khan, Md Anisul Islam, Sarwar Hossain Miah, Mawlana Amirul Islam alias Jennat Munshi and Mawlana Rafikul Islam Khan.





Of the 14, Md Azizul Haque alias Shanewaj, Md Lokman, Md Eusuf alias Mochahab Morol, Mochab Hossain alias Rashu and Sheikh Md Enamul Haque are yet to be arrested and were tried in absentia. The court also said they could be executed by hanging. In its observation, the tribunal said, "The convicts planted the bomb to oust the democratic and legitimate government by killing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and leaders and activists of Awami League. The anti-liberation forces are continuing their conspiracies since their defeat in the War of Liberation."







The court went on to add, "They killed Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975 and hatched conspiracies one after another to kill Sheikh Hasina since her return to the country. Tribunal believes that it is possible to stop recurrence of such horrible and brutal incidents by giving exemplary punishments to the convicts."







As per the case documents, army men recovered a 76-kg powerful bomb on July 21, 2000, from the premises of Sheikh Lutfor Rahman Government Ideal College when a podium was being made for Prime Minister's rally.Nur Hossain, then sub-inspector of Kotalipara Police Station, filed the case under explosive substances act.







ASP Abdul Kahhar Akand on November 15, 2001, filed charge-sheet against 15 in the case and the court on November 21, 2004, framed charges against the accused.Banned radical Islamist outfit HuJI's leader Mufti Abdul Hannan was the prime accused in the case, but his name was dropped after he was executed in a separate case.





Leave Your Comments