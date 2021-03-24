Biden says N Korea missile launch 'not provocation'





US President Joe Biden has said he does not consider North Korea's launch of short-range missiles - the first since he took office - as a provocation.





Mr Biden added that defense officials called it "business as usual".





North Korea is said to have fired non-ballistic cruise missiles, which do not flout UN Security Council resolutions, over the weekend.





The incident happened after Pyongyang criticized the US and South Korea for conducting joint military exercises.





It also comes as Biden's administration continues to attempt to establish diplomatic relations with North Korea.





The launch, originally reported by US media, has since been confirmed by US officials and the South Korean defense ministry.





South Korea said two cruise missiles were fired into the Yellow Sea early on Sunday from Onchon in North Korea.





Responding to reporters' questions on Tuesday night, Mr Biden said: "We have learned that nothing has changed."





When asked if he considered the test as a provocation, he said: "No, according to the Defense Department, it's business as usual. There's no new wrinkle in what they did."





UN Security Council resolutions, which have resulted in strict sanctions on North Korea, have only banned Pyongyang from firing threatening weapons such as ballistic missiles.





Senior US officials have separately said they considered the action as "most normal military activity by the North".





They added they were in the "final stages" of their North Korea policy review and planned to host Japan and South Korea's national security advisers for a discussion soon.





The US government had previously said it had been trying for weeks to make diplomatic contact with North Korea.





Pyongyang has yet to acknowledge that President Biden is now in office, and the two countries remain at loggerheads over the North's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.





During Mr Biden's election campaign, he called Mr Kim "a thug" and said North Korean nuclear disarmament had to happen before US and UN economic sanctions could be relaxed.

