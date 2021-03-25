Real estate's role and realtors' contribution to the national economy





Housing is one of the five fundamental rights of human beings. Getting standard housing is ensured in the United Nations declarations. It is also mentioned as one of the basic rights of people in the Constitution of Bangladesh.





Every person despite their classes (high, middle, lower-income groups) wants to have a suitable house to take a sound sleep and rest there at the end of the day. A house of own is also a matter of sustainability and dignity, which enhances a persons' personality in society. People consider their all success in life meaningless if they fail to get their own house, at least a two/three-room flat of their own in life. Thus, ownership of a house is very essential for the people.







Providing housing is a moral responsibility of a state and the government but the government couldn't provide it for the lack of capacity. Amid this reality, private entrepreneurs and real estate businessmen have come forward to solve the housing problem of the people.







Creative realtors are working tirelessly to solve the housing problem of the country keeping in view the needs of the growing population. The talented realtors are constructing aesthetic structures one after another. The beautiful structures in the capital and other cities are not built naturally rather the realtors by their creativity, merit, and hard-working have built beautiful structures which have changed the skyline of the city.







Realtors did unprecedented changes in the specific roads and areas of the city once they have started construction. They have turned a congested area into a planned housing zone ensuring all utilities and civic facilities. They have boosted the housing sector using architectural knowledge and modern technology to bring prosperity.





The Real Estate & Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) has started its journey almost three decades back to work as a "development partner" of the government to address the housing problem of the country by maintaining discipline, coordinating with the government, and addressing the needs of the growing population.





REHAB members in coordination with various government agencies are providing planned housing for millions of people in the country. These Realtors are the prior contributor to the ongoing prosperity of the country.







The real estate entrepreneurs are not only providing shelter but also play an important role in the country's economy contributing 15 percent of the country's total GDP. This contribution has been increasing gradually.







Last year, the real estate sector contributed Tk. 90,000 crore as the static price which is more than double the current market price. This sector is considered a guaranteed revenue-earning sector for the government.







Starting from flat/plot registration expenses, various types of taxes are collected from this sector. The government also gets revenue through the import of products like rods and clinkers of cement and export of tiles and other goods produced focusing on the sector.







The housing sector has a unique role in collecting huge remittances too. Three hundred linkage industries that have developed around the housing sector have rolled the economy of the country. The labor-intensive housing industry has created employment for 35 lakh people and revolved around the lives of 20 million people.







The construction sector is called the safest sector for banks to get certain returns. Practically, it is almost impossible for a citizen to buy a flat or a plot without a housing loan. Bangladeshi banks, like banks of many other countries in the world, provide long-term housing loans. Thus the housing sector contributes to the banking sector too.







Bangladesh is the fifth fastest-growing economy in the world as its economy is changing rapidly. About 70-80 percent of the country's activities are taking place in the construction sector.







Once called the bottomless basket, Bangladesh is now a role model for development in many fields. Per capita income and living standards of most of the citizens of the country have changed.







At the same time, there is a growing interest among the citizens to have good quality flats or houses. Bangladesh's urbanization rate is one of the highest in South Asia. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in 1974, only 9 percent of Bangladesh's population was urban. In 2011, the amount stood at 28 percent.







The population of Dhaka is growing at the fastest rate among the cities of South Asian countries.







Dhaka is now one of the growing megacities in the world. According to the UN's World Urbanization Prospects: 2014 Revision, Dhaka will be the sixth most populous city in the world by 2030 with an estimated population of over 27 million.







To meet the increasing demand for housing several REHAB members have started building condominiums to ensure all civic facilities in a small space.

Real estate aimed to build a planned livable city for the next general of the country through the joint efforts of all stakeholders. '





As a partner of the government, the realtors are firmly working to ensure at least one house for each resident in the rental rate. Housing businessmen are committed to fulfilling the dream to have a risk-free, eco-friendly dream home for all, including the low and middle-income group of people.





The writer is the Vice President, REHAB, and Chairman,

ISO Holdings Ltd.

