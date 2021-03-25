March 25: The darkest of all nights





On March 25, 1971, the Bengali public saw the inside of the monster; the ultimate black mentality of the Pakistan Armed Forces.





On that day the Bengalis saw the triumph of the wild; all the black cowardice of the Pak rulers.





On that day, the Rajarbagh police line was attacked into a frenzy in the name of the so-called "Operation Searchlight" as well attacked Peelkhana EPR base and in the courtyard of Dhaka University.





On that day, they flew the banner of wild violence in all the cities, ports and towns of Bangladesh.





The then military administrator said that he would destroy the dream of independence of Bengalis.





The roar of the tank, the roar of machine gun shots and by spreading the smell of destructive gunpowder, they shook the sky and wind of Bangladesh that day.





Intoxicated and bloodthirsty the Pakistani military junta on that day went into a death game unseen before to destroy the dream of Bengali independence which was a great foolish desire.





That day the capital city, Dhaka, was a city of terror. Caused the largest massacre in history. In their brutality, in their cruelty the whole of Bangladesh was awakened that day.





The whole of Bangladesh became that day one terrible valley of death; the birthplace of the liberation struggle started. The capital city Dhaka, became a horrible death city and city of terror.





So, did the Bangali students-workers-people sit at home that day without any reaction? And see ordinary people in such horrible misery! Certainly not.





Sheikh Mujib in front of them, what are they afraid of again! Pakjunta's frenzy party living in a fool's paradise. They thought that day their terracotta policy will succeed that the Bengalis will go silent, will be exhausted.





But they did not know, how terrible the poisonous effects of their monstrous frenzy can be.





The Bengalis of Bangladesh had painted their chests in blood paintings that day to break their claws.





all the happy dreams of freedom. The sprit of liberation made in tens of millions of blood molecules there was a desire for the liberation of Bengalis faster, sharper and sharper.





On that day, remembering Bangabandhu's epic speech on March 7, the indomitable Bangali made death his servant and went down with whatever he had.





Whoever who had anything got into the bloody field of resistance struggle. University students, police in Rajarbagh and EPR forces in Peelkhana started fighting back the Pak military junta. With the last drop of blood resistance fort was built from house to house with call from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib.





Then later all history:





History of many blood-fire-tear waters;





The history of winning battles with soft hands;





The history of the infamous defeat of the Pak Military Junta;





The history of the conquest of the world-shaking Bengalis.





Omer Selim Sher is a retired Professor of Economics at Algonquin College, Ottawa, Canada, and a researcher on South Asian politics.

