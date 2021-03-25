SBAC Bank Investment Ltd gets new chairman



South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank has recently appointed its sponsor director Anwar Hussain as the Chairman of SBAC Bank Investment Limited, a newly approved subsidiary of the bank.







He is one of the directors of the subsidiary company, who is nominated by the bank. Hussain is a young, well-reputed and emerging businessman in the country.



He completed his Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. He is the Managing Director of Abdul Gaffar and Co (Pvt); H.A.R Industries Ltd and AGI Flex Ltd. He is also proprietor of AGI Corporation and director of SAFAH CNG Refueling Station, Asuka CNG and Filling Station.

