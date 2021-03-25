Published:  01:23 AM, 25 March 2021

SBAC Bank Investment Ltd gets new chairman

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank has recently appointed its sponsor director Anwar Hussain as the Chairman of SBAC Bank Investment Limited, a newly approved subsidiary of the bank.

He is one of the directors of the subsidiary company, who is nominated by the bank. Hussain is a young, well-reputed and emerging businessman in the country.

He completed his Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. He is the Managing Director of Abdul Gaffar and Co (Pvt); H.A.R Industries Ltd and AGI Flex Ltd. He is also proprietor of AGI Corporation and director of SAFAH CNG Refueling Station, Asuka CNG and Filling Station.


