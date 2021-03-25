DBBL inaugurates Fast Track at BUET campus



Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd (DBBL) has inaugurated a Fast Track (FT) at the premises of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Dhaka on Wednesday.





BUET Vice Chancellor Professor Satya Prasad Majumder along with Dutch-Bangla Bank Managing Director and CEO Abul Kashem Md Shirin cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the DBBL Fast Track (FT). Among others, high officials of the both sides were present at the inaugural ceremony of (DBBL) Fast Track.





Using this Fast Track, the teachers, students, employees of BUET and all other customers of Dutch-Bangla Bank can withdraw cash, deposit money and get services like assistance for opening of bank account and Rocket account, assistance for obtaining Cheque Book, ATM card, card replacement, reporting of lost card.

