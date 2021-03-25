2nd digital device & innovation expo from April 1

Organizers of the 'Digital Device & Innovation Expo-2021' speak at a press conference at BCC Auditorium in the ICT Tower in capital's Agargaon on Wednesday. -AA



For creating commercial scope for local innovators in digital industry, 'Digital Device & Innovation Expo-2021', country's largest IT exhibition, is going to be kicked off for the second time in Dhaka from April 1.







Organizers of the event came up with the information at a press conference at BCC Auditorium in the ICT Tower in capital's Agargaon on Wednesday.





The three-day expo will jointly be organized at Bangladesh Film Archive auditorium at Agargaon by Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Information Communication Technology (ICT) Division and Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS). President M Abdul Hamid is scheduled to inaugurate the exhibition.





State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak virtually attended the press conference. Palak said, "Due to the corona pandemic, this year's exhibition is being held in a limited scale. The expo is being organized both physical and virtual platforms. Anyone can visit the stalls virtually. The slogan of this year's 'Digital Device and Innovation Expo-2021' is, "Make Here, Sell Everywhere." Digital Bangladesh is not a dream now, it is a reality. We are enjoying the benefits of digitalization." The focus of the event is to create scope for local device manufacturer to showcase their product to the world, he added.







Today's youths will be the future pioneers in acquiring capabilities in technology by 2041, the ICT state minister hoped, adding that the expo will help create public awareness, an investment and trade-friendly environment, increase youth participation, create employment and earn foreign exchange.







This year's exhibition will feature a virtual display of products made by local technology companies. Hosne Ara Begum, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, NM Ziaul Alam, senior secretary, ICT division and BCS President Shahid-ul Monir also spoke on the occasion.

