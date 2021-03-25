Probe report against former JL leader Samrat on May 9



A Dhaka court Wednesday set May 9 for submitting probe report against former Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman in a case lodged over alleged laundering of Taka 195 crore. Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique passed the order as the investigation agency Criminal Investigation Department (CID) failed to submit the report on Wednesday, reports BSS. The court also set April 4 to hold hearing on a plea of the investigation agency to take the two accused in remand. A separate court here on November 10, 2020, showed Samrat and Arman arrested in the case. CID filed the case with Ramna Police Station on September 13, 2020. The specialized law enforcement agency accused Samrat of amassing Taka 195 crore through illegal means and laundering that to Singapore and Malaysia with the assistance of his associate Enamul Haque Arman.



