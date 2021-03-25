Shab-e-Barat holiday rescheduled to March 30



The government has rescheduled the public holiday for the upcoming Shab-e-Barat to March 30 instead of March 29. The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday, reports UNB. The date was changed as the holiday for the religious event is fixed considering the sighting of the new moon. Earlier on March 14, the National Moon Sighting Committee decided to observe the Shab-e-Barat on the night of March 29 as the Shaban moon was not sighted in the country on that day.



The announcement was made after analysing data collected from the district administrations, Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and Space Research and Remote Sensing Institute.







Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of the Arabic month of Shaban. Muslims offer special prayers, recite the Quran, and take part in other religious rituals.





