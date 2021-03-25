Public awareness program held in Joypurhat



The Joypurhat district administration on Wednesday organized a public awareness campaign with a view to making people aware of the second wave of coronavirus.







Later, masks were distributed among general people at Zero Point in the city. Deputy Commissioner Shariful Islam addressed the program as the chief guest while the program was presided over by Superintendent of Police Mashum Ahmed Bhuiyan. Joypurhat Civil Surgeon Dr Wazed Ali, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Milton Chandra Roy, Joypurhat Family Planning Department Deputy Director Dr Jobayer Galib, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Solaiman Ali, Joypurhat Press Club President Adv. Nripendranath Mandal, District Awami League General Secretary Zakir Hossain and others were present in the program.





--- Md Ataur Rahman, Joypurhat

Leave Your Comments