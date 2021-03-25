'Corona preventable thru aware mass awareness'



The second wave of coronavirus can be prevented through increasing awareness among general people, said Mir Modasser Hossain, Superintendent of Police of Rangamati. He came up with the remarks while distributing masks among people at Bonrupa area of Rangamati on Wednesday with a view to making people aware about the coronavirus. Rangamati SP said, "We want to make Bangladesh corona-free. If we follow health rules properly, the outbreak of corona can be curbed." He urged to all to follow the health rules imposed by the government. Rangamati Additional Superintendent of Police Md Sufi Ullah, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar circle) Taposh Ranjan Ghosh, Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Kabir Hossain, Traffic Inspector Md Ismail, among others, were present on the occasion.







--- AA Correspondent, Rangamati

