Campaign on child rights held in Kamalganj



A campaign on child rights was held at Nayapattan of Adampur union in Kamalganj on Monday.







The campaign was organized by Good Neighbors Bangladesh Maulovibazar Community Development Project (CDP), an international organization.





Kamalganj Upazila Social Services Officer Pranesh Barman addressed the campaign as the chief guest.







The campaign was presided over by Project Manager Romeo Ratan Gomez while Probir Nokrek, Program officer, hosted the program. CDP President Md Nur Uddin and Medical Officer Dr Debashish Debnath addressed the program. Speakers said, "Today's children are the future of tomorrow. Children are neglected, tortured and oppressed in our society. Every child must be given his or her rights and education. For this, parents and neighbors should be aware of this. Children will run the country in future."







--- Md Munayem Khan, Kamalganj

Leave Your Comments