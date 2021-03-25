Guarder collapse injured 6 in Kaptai



Six workers were injured as guarder of an under-construction bridge has been collapsed.







The incident took place on Tuesday at Balamchhari area of Raikhali union parishad under Kaptai upazila in Rangamti. The bridge was constructed a contracting company 'JB Builders' under the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).







The injured workers have been admitted to Chattogram Medeical College Hospital. Chandraghona Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury and Raikhali UP Chairman Sayamong Marma said, "Six workers have been sustained injuries as guarder collapsed during the construction of the bridge."





LGED Kaptai Upazila Engineer Monirul Islam Chowdhury said, "The incident was not serious one. Some workers injured during working."





--- M Nazim Uddin, Rangamati

Leave Your Comments