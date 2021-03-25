World Tuberculosis Day observed in Dinajpur

Marking the World Tuberculosis Day, Dinajpur Civil Surgeon Md Abdul Kuddus inaugurates a rally in Dinajpur on Wednesday. - Siddique Hossain



With the slogan 'Promise of the Mujib Year, building a Bangladesh free from tuberculosis', World Tuberculosis Day was observed in Dinajpur on Wednesday. To mark the day a rally and discussion was organized by Dinajpur civil service office with the assistance from Brac and National Anti Tuberculosis Association of Bangladesh (NATAB). Civil Surgeon Md Abdul Kuddus was present as chief guest at the meeting held at the conference room of district general hospital.





Dr Md Abdul Kuddus said, "We don't want to control tuberculosis, we want to prevent it. A social movement should be forged in this regard."





Brac district coordinator Md Ariful Islam, NATAB district president Dr Chowdhury Mosaddekul Ijdani, general secretary Kashi Kumar Das, physicians at general hospital and local distinguished personalities were present in the program. In Dinajpur, a total of 4696 TB patients were identified in 2020. Among them, 8 are MDR patients. 97 percent patients have recovered.





--- Siddique Hossain, Dinajpur

