Freedom fighter dies over name exclusion from list

Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad former commander Tofazzal Hossain speaks at a press briefing protesting the irregularities in the list of freedom fighters at Ghatail Press Club on Wednesday. - AA



A valiant freedom fighter named Altab Hossain died on Tuesday after hearing the news of his exclusion from the Freedom Fighters list, said Tofazzal Hossain, former commander of Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad.







He revealed it while addressing a press briefing at Ghatail Press Club on Wednesday.







A human chain was also formed on Tangail-Mymensingh road, protesting the irregularities in the selection of Freedom Fighters, deleting real freedom fighters from the list and including fake freedom fighters in the list.







Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad former commander Tofazzal Hossain said, "Those who were not in the selected list, they have also been included in the latest list. Some 20 or 22 among 67 freedom fighters will be original in the list."





He also said, though there was a direction of making separate list of razakars, they didn't do it.





Apart from, some real freedom fighters named Jalil, Joynal Abedin and Salam were not included in the list. They demanded reexamination of the list through a committed formed with real freedom fighters. They sought the Prime Minister's intervention on the issue.





Presided over by Bir Muktijoddha Tofazzal Hossain, former commander of Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad, former commander Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Kader, Bir Muktijoddha Haider Ali Hira, former organizing secretary Bir Muktijoddha Mohi Uddin, former union commander Abdul Baten, Muktijoddha Selim Siddiqui, among others, addressed the program.







--- Abdul Latif in Ghatail

