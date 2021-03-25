Human chain formed marking 'Genocide Day'

Conscious Citizen Committee holds a protest rally at Narayanganj press club marking Genocide Day on Wednesday. -AA



Marking the Genocide Day, a human chain and protest rally was held at the Narayanganj press club on Wednesday.







Valiant freedom fighter Nizam Uddin Master presided over the rally while Dr NC Bhowmik addressed the program as the chief guest. Khokon Sha and others also addressed the meeting.







In the program, Speakers highlighted the struggle and sacrifices of the millions of people under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. They remember with gratitude the sacrifice thousands of Mitra Bahini in the liberation war and the contribution of India under the leadership of Miss Indira Gandhi It has been learnt that Conscious Citizen Committee will bring out a colorful welcome procession to receive Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's on March 26 as he is set to arrive in Dhaka on the day to attend celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

