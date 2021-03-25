Shakib gets two precious gifts on 34th birthday

Shakib Al Hasan



International cricket star Shakib Al Hasan was blessed with two special gifts on his 34th birthday on Wednesday, which he started with a possible warm-up for the IPL.





He is also celebrating his birthday amid a looming cancellation of his No Objection Certificate to play in the Indian Premier League (ICL) T20. The possibility of the NOC reconsideration came after his comment against some BCB members during a Live session on Facebook. The first and very importantly is the gift from popular cricketer and lawmaker, Mashrafi bin Mortuza, when he defended Shakib's bombshell comments which shook the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The senior cricketer went a step further, saying BCB has lost the confidence of the players as their "guardian."





Mashrafi said Shakib had the right to clear his position about why he was playing at the ICL instead with the national team which is on a tour to New Zealand, and also wished the star cricketer to be the next BCB chief in an interview with the private Somoy TV aired on Wednesday.





Shakib said two days ago that his case was "misinterpretation" about his decision to play the IPL which was to prepare him better for the World Cup and also get acquainted with grounds where the event will take place and criticised some BCB members.





He also said that make the best and most successful BCB chief.





Shakib was a football player and was picked up a coach for cricket and since his debut the gentleman's game he never had to look back. He considered with honour as "Only One Sakib" as he has made it to all records books.





On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council once again named him the top all rounder in one-day Tests.





Married in 2012, the sometimes arrogant and naughty cricketer, he has two daughters and a son.





This is not the first time Shakib has been involved in a controversy or came head-to-head with BCB, especially its current chief Nazmul Hasan, the chief of BEXIMCO pharmacyteucals.





So far, Shakib has scored 3930 runs in 57 Test matches at an average of 39.7 with five centuries and 25 half-centuries. His highest inning with the white dress is 217 runs. As a bowler, he got 210 wickets with an average of 31.2. He got 10 wickets twice and got 5 wickets 18 times.





In ODI format, Shakib scored 6436 runs in 209 matches at an average of 37.86 with 9 centuries and 48 half-centuries. His best in one match is 134 (unbeaten). As a bowler, he got 266 wickets with an average of 29.73.







Shakib Al Hasan scored 1567 runs in 76 T20s at a strike rate of 123.77 with There are 9 half-centuries and took 92 wickets in 75 innings.







