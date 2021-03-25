Preparatory work at Orakandi ends



Housing and Public Works Ministry Secretary Shahid Ullah Khandaker told The Asian Age that all preparations to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended today.





He said the charge of the area has been handed over to the district authority and that two meeting rooms, a rest room plus wash room have been constructed for the convenience of the guest. Besides, a stage, together with 7km bamboo, fencing has been successfully finished.





In response to a query from The Asian Age in respect to other activities on the premises of Orakandi, Kashiani Upazila Chairman and very important member of Thakur family, Subrata Thakur, said every day the government officials are discussing with us regarding the necessary steps ahead of March 26, the dfay Modi arrives on a two-day visit.





Gopalganj district Commissioner Shaheeda Sultana told The Asian Age that they worked hard to ensure everything is in place to welcome the distinguished guest.



The Matua population is estimated at 50 million, of which about 30 million are in West Bengal alone and 15 million are listed as voters. Tracing their roots to 19th century undivided Bengal, they are considered to have the power to swing elections in as many as 30 assembly seats and can have a significant impact on another 50.



Prime Minister Narendra Modiis also scheduled to pay respect to a sacred shrine of the Matua sect founder Harichand Thakur in Orakandi.





-- P R Biswas with Mizanur Rahman Mizan in Gopalganj





