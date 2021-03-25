Bangladesh Bank eases loan repayment rules



Bangladesh Bank (BB) has announced a special privilege for loan borrowers to repay their loans. A circular to this end was issued by the central bank on Wednesday. This decision has been taken by Bangladesh Bank to facilitate loan repayment by the borrowers in a simplified way in the middle of the resurge of Covid 19 pandemic.





According to the circular, clients will be allowed to pay back the interest of their current loans up to June 2022 through six installments.





The circular has been dispatched to the Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of all scheduled banks. The circular states that the interest of the bank loans from 1 January to 31 December 2020 can be paid through six installments till June 2022.





The circular further includes that summoned loans can be refunded from March 2021 up to December 2022. However, this circular will not be applicable in case of the loans provided under the stimulus packages.





