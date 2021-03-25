Kangana on how she deals with those who instigate her



Kangana Ranaut celebrated her birthday at the trailer launch event of her much-awaited biopic on the inspiring life of J Jayalalithaa. The actress, who recently procured her 4th national award, has been thrilled to reap the reward for all her hard work. Fans of the star absolutely loved the trailer the second it came out. The star opened up about numerous things during the event, including the differences there are working in Bollywood as compared to working in the South film industry.





The actress was jokingly asked by a reporter, "Log aapko ungli krte hai toh aap uska medu vada bana deti hai" while hinting at one of Kangana's dialogues from the forthcoming film. To which the actress laughed and replied, "I personally feel that a lot of things that I do and say are for light-hearted interactions, but people are so serious in life that don't get it." She further explained how despite criticizing people who have caused her pain, she is comfortable about meeting them, "because my interactions are real, many people cannot do that" added the star. Kangana was also seen cutting a cake at the event as she turned 34 today. The actress has worked very hard to fit in the role of the political figure. For the biopic, the star had a drastic physical transformation as she had to gain around 20 kgs and also lose the weight. Helmed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swami and is set to premiere in 3 languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 23, 2021.

