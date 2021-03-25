Injured Shreyas Iyer set to miss the remainder ODI series

Shreyas Iyer hurt his left shoulder on Tuesday night. -Getty



In what comes as a massive blow for both Team India and IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer is set to be on the sidelines following an injury that he suffered while fielding during the first One-day International between India and England, cricket addictor report.







It all happened during the eighth over of the England innings when Shreyas Iyer, in an attempt to stop a boundary landed awkwardly on his left shoulder.





The extent of pain was seemingly visible on Shreyas' face and he soon left the field. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later revealed in an update on Twitter that the middle-order batsman has 'subluxated' (partially dislocated) his left shoulder and was taken for further scans. He did not take any further part in the game.





As things stand, we might have seen the last of Shreyas Iyer in the ongoing series as according to reports in CricBuzz, the 26-year-old is all set to be ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series.





In his absence, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill might get an opportunity in the middle-order.





Not only the ODI series, but Shreyas Iyer is also set to miss the first half of the Indian Premier League.





In his absence of Iyer, Rishabh Pant might lead the last year's runners-up. The other possible options that might prop up are former IPL captains like Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, R Ashwin.





As for Shreyas, this is the second time in the last six months that he has suffered a shoulder injury. He had previously suffered the same during the Australian tour.

