Mashrafe defends Shakib over outburst towards BCB directors



Former Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said that Shakib Al Hasan and BCB are in a confrontational position due to the lack of confidence of the cricketers in the BCB.







The ace all-rounder Shakib has become the center point by questioning the responsibilities of BCB directors while talking with Cricfrenzy recently on a live show. He particularly criticized the activities of cricket operations chairman Akram Khan and HP chairman Naimur Rahman Durjoy. Whether Shakib has to pay for his comment is also being discussed. Meanwhile, in such a situation, Mashrafe, the most successful captain of Bangladesh cricket, is backing Shakib Al Hasan regarding the issue.







Mashrafe said that cricketers are helpless to the BCB. That is why Shakib Al Hasan has made such a comment. Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe bin Mortaza made such remarked in an interview with a privet channel.





"I don't think Shakib said that by attacking Durjoy Bhai personally. Durjoy Bhai is misunderstanding Shakib. Shakib questioned overall BCB directors' responsibilities. He said what is the outcome from HP? But it doesn't mean Shakib is blaming Durjoy vai. As Durjoy vai is the chairman of HP cricket it seems Shakib personally attacking Durjoy vai. But I can't see anything here except miscommunication." Mashrafe said.





Meanwhile Mashrafe said that the BCB meeting was leaked to the public. He said, "BCB's confidential information is coming out earlier. The players are feeling insecure day by day that if they say anything to the BCB, it will be revealed. The BCB is the guardian of the cricketers, I think Papon Bhai should make some hard decision to control that place."





Mashrafe earlier quit Test and T20 international. He also stepped down as ODI skipper in March last year but he wants to continue ODI cricket. But there was no place for Mashrafe in West Indies and New Zealand series. Even BCB has no plan with Mashrafe ahead of the World Cup.







Earlier BCB selectors said fitness caused some issues for Mashrafe's omission from the team. But Mashrafe finally broke his silence regarding his fitness issue. He also questioned BCB directors' act.







"Find out the statistics and see if I have failed any fitness test. I did not fail any fitness test from 2001 to 2020. I have heard that my fitness may not be good. I was surprised after hearing this. I was totally shocked when someone on BCB said that. Do they (BCB) really know the information? I haven't failed a fitness test in the last twenty years." Mashrafe said.





It was said before the West Indies series BCB selectors had discussed with Mashrafe before being dropped. Mashrafe said it was a totally false.







"No, we have not discussed the matter. Nannu bhai (chief selector) called me. But this was not talked about. I expected at least some truth."







Mashrafe, who is Bangladesh's most capped ODI player, has led the side in 88 ODIs and 28 T20Is. He had stepped down from ODI captaincy during the home series against Zimbabwe in March 2020. But according to rumors, the truth is that Mashrafe bin Murtaza did not get a nod.

