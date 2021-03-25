North Korea launches suspected ballistic missiles

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic
missiles into the sea Thursday, in what would be its first substantive
provocation to the new US administration of Joe Biden.
The nuclear-armed North has a long history of using weapons tests as
provocations, in a carefully calibrated process to forward its objectives.
Donald Trump’s first year in office was marked by a series of escalating
launches, accompanied by a war of words between him and North Korean leader
Kim Jong Un.
Pyongyang had been biding its time since the new administration took
office, not even officially acknowledging its existence until last week.
But Seoul’s joint chiefs of staff said the North launched two short-range
missiles into the Sea of Japan, known as the East Sea in Korea, from South
Hamgyong province.
They travelled 450 kilometres and reached a maximum altitude of 60
kilometres, the JCS added, without specifying their type more precisely.
But Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was unequivocal, telling
reporters: “North Korea launched two ballistic missiles.”
It had been a year since the last such incident, he added, saying: “This
threatens the peace and security of our country and the region. It is also a
violation of the UN resolution.”
Tokyo said they came down outside the waters of Japan’s exclusive economic
zone.
North Korea is banned from developing any ballistic missiles under UN
Security Council resolutions, and is under multiple international sanctions
over its weapons programmes.
But it has made rapid progress in its capabilities under Kim, testing
missiles capable of reaching the entire continental United States as tensions
mounted in 2017.
Trump and Kim then embarked on an extraordinary diplomatic bromance,
holding two headline-grabbing summits in Singapore and Vietnam.
The United States pulled back on some joint military exercises with South
Korea while the North froze intercontinental ballistic missile tests.
But the February 2019 Hanoi summit broke up over sanctions relief and what
North Korea would be willing to give up in return.
Communications then dried up, despite a third encounter in the
Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean peninsula, and no substantive
progress was made towards denuclearisation.
“North Korea appears to be returning to a familiar pattern of using
provocations to raise tensions and garner attention,” said Jean Lee of the
Wilson Center in Washington.
Pyongyang carried out a series of weapons tests last year that it called
“long-range artillery” but others described as short-range ballistic
missiles.
Trump had been “willing to turn a blind eye to North Korea’s ballistic
missile launches as long as they were not tests of long-range missiles”, Lee
said.
“But I suspect the Biden administration will confront any confirmed
ballistic missile launches that violate UN Security Council resolutions.”
Leave Your Comments
Latest News