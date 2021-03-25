North Korea launches suspected ballistic missiles









North Korea fired two suspected ballistic

missiles into the sea Thursday, in what would be its first substantive

provocation to the new US administration of Joe Biden.





The nuclear-armed North has a long history of using weapons tests as

provocations, in a carefully calibrated process to forward its objectives.





Donald Trump’s first year in office was marked by a series of escalating

launches, accompanied by a war of words between him and North Korean leader

Kim Jong Un.





Pyongyang had been biding its time since the new administration took

office, not even officially acknowledging its existence until last week.





But Seoul’s joint chiefs of staff said the North launched two short-range

missiles into the Sea of Japan, known as the East Sea in Korea, from South

Hamgyong province.





They travelled 450 kilometres and reached a maximum altitude of 60

kilometres, the JCS added, without specifying their type more precisely.





But Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was unequivocal, telling

reporters: “North Korea launched two ballistic missiles.”





It had been a year since the last such incident, he added, saying: “This

threatens the peace and security of our country and the region. It is also a

violation of the UN resolution.”





Tokyo said they came down outside the waters of Japan’s exclusive economic

zone.





North Korea is banned from developing any ballistic missiles under UN

Security Council resolutions, and is under multiple international sanctions

over its weapons programmes.





But it has made rapid progress in its capabilities under Kim, testing

missiles capable of reaching the entire continental United States as tensions

mounted in 2017.





Trump and Kim then embarked on an extraordinary diplomatic bromance,

holding two headline-grabbing summits in Singapore and Vietnam.





The United States pulled back on some joint military exercises with South

Korea while the North froze intercontinental ballistic missile tests.





But the February 2019 Hanoi summit broke up over sanctions relief and what

North Korea would be willing to give up in return.





Communications then dried up, despite a third encounter in the

Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean peninsula, and no substantive

progress was made towards denuclearisation.





“North Korea appears to be returning to a familiar pattern of using

provocations to raise tensions and garner attention,” said Jean Lee of the

Wilson Center in Washington.





Pyongyang carried out a series of weapons tests last year that it called

“long-range artillery” but others described as short-range ballistic

missiles.





Trump had been “willing to turn a blind eye to North Korea’s ballistic

missile launches as long as they were not tests of long-range missiles”, Lee

said.





“But I suspect the Biden administration will confront any confirmed

ballistic missile launches that violate UN Security Council resolutions.”





