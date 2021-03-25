Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths









Brazil’s death toll in the coronavirus

pandemic surpassed 300,000 Wednesday, as a deadly surge that has pushed

hospitals to the brink made it the second country after the United States to

pass the bleak milestone.





A total of 300,685 people in Brazil have now died of Covid-19, the health

ministry said, as the country struggled to deal with an explosion of cases

blamed on a local variant of the virus that is believed to be more

contagious.





Brazil currently has the highest daily death toll in the pandemic by far.

It has more than tripled since the start of the year, to an average of 2,273

for the past week.





President Jair Bolsonaro announced earlier he was launching a crisis

committee to deal with the pandemic, a change of course amid mounting

pressure over a situation he has repeatedly minimized.





The far-right president vowed no one would “politicize” the pandemic, after

a meeting with the heads of both houses of Congress, the chief justice of the

Supreme Court, the central bank chief, most of his cabinet and six of

Brazil’s 27 governors.





“The prevailing sentiment was solidarity and the commitment to minimize the

effects of the pandemic,” Bolsonaro said at the presidential palace.





“Life comes first.”





He said the group had agreed to create a coordinating council with Brazil’s

27 governors, led by Senate speaker Rodrigo Pacheco.





He himself will convene a crisis committee that will meet weekly, he said.





The announcements appeared to do little to tame criticism of Bolsonaro, who

has flouted expert advice on lockdowns and face masks, pushed a drug regimen

he calls the “early treatment” package that scientists say does not work, and

spoken out against vaccines.





Newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo accused the president of “lying” when he said

his government had worked ceaselessly to fight the virus.





“For 12 months, Bolsonaro minimized the pandemic, promoted crowds, spoke

out against mask use and halted talks to secure vaccines,” it said.





Bolsonaro has softened his position on vaccines under pressure, saying

Wednesday’s meeting had “unanimously agreed” on the need for mass

vaccination.





However, he was apparently unable to resist his habitual plug for “early

treatment” with hydroxychloroquine and other drugs discarded as ineffective

against Covid-19 in a raft of studies.





“We also spoke about the possibility of the early treatment regimen,” he

said.





“That comes under the health ministry, which respects the right and duty of

all doctors to treat their patients, including with off-label drug

prescriptions.”





