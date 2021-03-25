Asian markets edge higher but inflation, virus fears cast shadow

Asian markets rose Thursday but
optimism over the pace of economic recovery continued to be offset by worries
about rising infections across Europe and the continent’s vaccine struggles,
with inflation concerns casting an ever-present shadow.
After a year-long surge, global equities have run out of steam with
expectations of a strong growth rebound stoking fear that prices will soar,
forcing central banks to wind in the ultra-low monetary policies that have
supported the rally.
And while the stock gains have been boosted by the rollout of inoculations
— particularly in Britain and the United States — Europe’s stuttering
launch has been compounded by a jump in new cases that has led to lockdowns
and containment measures being reimposed.
That has many observers questioning whether its economy can recover as
quickly as previously hoped.
US markets sank again Wednesday, led by a two percent drop in the Nasdaq
as technology firms took a further hit from expectations the Federal Reserve
will have to lift interest rates earlier than forecast, despite repeated
pledges by policymakers that they will not budge.
Adding to the selling in New York were fears Joe Biden will look to hike
corporate taxes to pay for his huge economic rescue packages, while a
fractious meeting between US and Chinese officials last week indicating
relations will not likely improve any time soon.
“When the short term wobbles, investors naturally start to fret about
those lingering longer-term concerns,” said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.
“They are also hurting sentiment with renewed worries about US tax policy
and a realisation that any lingering hope of a reset in US-China trade
relations is unwarranted.
“The latter is quite a worrying proposition as the two economic behemoths
draw battlegrounds, setting the stage for a real dust-up as the superpowers
shift from vying for supply-chain domination to battling it out for global
internet technology supremacy.”
