Asian markets edge higher but inflation, virus fears cast shadow









Asian markets rose Thursday but

optimism over the pace of economic recovery continued to be offset by worries

about rising infections across Europe and the continent’s vaccine struggles,

with inflation concerns casting an ever-present shadow.





After a year-long surge, global equities have run out of steam with

expectations of a strong growth rebound stoking fear that prices will soar,

forcing central banks to wind in the ultra-low monetary policies that have

supported the rally.





And while the stock gains have been boosted by the rollout of inoculations

— particularly in Britain and the United States — Europe’s stuttering

launch has been compounded by a jump in new cases that has led to lockdowns

and containment measures being reimposed.





That has many observers questioning whether its economy can recover as

quickly as previously hoped.





US markets sank again Wednesday, led by a two percent drop in the Nasdaq

as technology firms took a further hit from expectations the Federal Reserve

will have to lift interest rates earlier than forecast, despite repeated

pledges by policymakers that they will not budge.





Adding to the selling in New York were fears Joe Biden will look to hike

corporate taxes to pay for his huge economic rescue packages, while a

fractious meeting between US and Chinese officials last week indicating

relations will not likely improve any time soon.





“When the short term wobbles, investors naturally start to fret about

those lingering longer-term concerns,” said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.





“They are also hurting sentiment with renewed worries about US tax policy

and a realisation that any lingering hope of a reset in US-China trade

relations is unwarranted.





“The latter is quite a worrying proposition as the two economic behemoths

draw battlegrounds, setting the stage for a real dust-up as the superpowers

shift from vying for supply-chain domination to battling it out for global

internet technology supremacy.”

















