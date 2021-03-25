Published:  02:01 PM, 25 March 2021

School restart may be delayed until Eid

School restart may be delayed until Eid


The government is reviewing its decision to reopen the educational institutions on Mar 30 due to a rise in coronavirus infection, Dipu Moni has said.

If the situation persists, the reopening of the secondary and higher secondary institutions may get delayed until after Eid-ul-Fitr when the universities are scheduled to resume in-person classes and exams, according to the education minister.

The ministry will announce the decision by Friday after discussions with the national advisory committee on COVID-19, she told reporters at an event in Dhaka on Thursday.




