School restart may be delayed until Eid









The government is reviewing its decision to reopen the educational institutions on Mar 30 due to a rise in coronavirus infection, Dipu Moni has said.





If the situation persists, the reopening of the secondary and higher secondary institutions may get delayed until after Eid-ul-Fitr when the universities are scheduled to resume in-person classes and exams, according to the education minister.





The ministry will announce the decision by Friday after discussions with the national advisory committee on COVID-19, she told reporters at an event in Dhaka on Thursday.









