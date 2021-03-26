59 army, 13 navy personnel get honorary promotion



Fifty nine army and thirteen navy personnel have been awarded honorary promotion and commission on the occasion of the Independence and National Day. A total of twenty-two honorary lieutenants promoted to the rank of honorary captain of the army, said an ISPR press release on Thursday, reports BSS. Thirty-seven junior commissioned officers of the Bangladesh Army were adorned with the rank of honorary lieutenant. Thirteen Master Chief Petty Officers (MCPO) of the Bangladesh Navy were given honorary commission in the rank of Honorary Sub-Lieutenant.

