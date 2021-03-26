BUP observes 'Genocide Day'

BUP observed 'Genocide Day' through various programs on Thursday. -AA



Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) observed Genocide Day with due dignity on Thursday at Bijoy Auditorium organized by BUP Literature and Drama Club. The day was observed maintaining health hygiene to spread historical significance and awareness of the day to the next generation.







The day includes commemoration of 25 March genocides in the voices of heroic freedom fighters, a one-minute "Black-out" program, special munajat was held to mark the day. In the discussion meeting, prominent freedom fighter who fought under Sector 4 during liberation war Lt. Col. (Retd.) Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, Bir Protik commemorated the barbaric attack and atrocity committed by Pakistani Aggressors on the black night of March 25. In addition, BUP VC Major General Md Moshfequr Rahman, SGP, SUP, ndc, psc was also present as the discussant in the meeting. Among others, Pro-VC Professor M Abul Kashem Mozumder, PhD. along with other high officials, faculty members and students also participated in the program in physically and virtually.

