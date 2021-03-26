Rotary to establish comfort centers in 500 educational institutions



Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqi said that 500 comfort centers will be constructed in 500 neglected educational institutions across the country under Bangladesh Rotary Priority Community Project.





He opened this program at the 2 days program of training of elected President and Assistant Governors of Rotary which begins in Cox's Bazar today.





Rotary Governor M Rubayet Hossain, Dr. Belal Uddin Ahmed, DFFL Rokeya Farooqui, Chief Adviser MagfurUddin Ahmed, former GovernorIstiaq A Zaman, M Hafizullah, Safina Rahman, ShawketHossain, Mohammad Ayub, MdKhairul Alam, DGN MA Wahab, DGE Abu Faiz Khan Chowdhury, Rotary Leader Kamruzzaman Khan Tipu, Data Magfur, Ariful Haque (Zebtik), AKM Mohiuddin Palash, Former Governors and Rotary Leaders also spoke at the program.





In addition to installing high-quality toilets in these modern comfort centers, menstrual hygiene management rooms and vending machines for sanitary napkins are being set up considering the needs of female students. The project is being implemented with the joint funding of Rotary International and Rotary Clubs of Bangladesh. The speakers discussed the role of Rotary in implementing the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





Rotary International is exploring the possibility of providing funding and volunteering to play a vital role in the implementation of MDGs and SDGs in Bangladesh.

