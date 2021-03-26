FFs recall Liberation War memories

PKSF hosted a virtual event on Wednesday with the participation of freedom fighters and other dignitaries who talked about their memories of the Liberation War of 1971. -AA



Palli Karma Shahayak Foundation (PKSF) organized a virtual meeting on Wednesday which was attended by over two hundred freedom fighters marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.





PKSF Chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said, "Bangabandhu's ideology and the spirit of the Liberation War of 1971 will have to be upheld by all and implemented at all levels. Everyone's effort is required for this purpose."





PKSF Deputy Managing Director Fazlul Quader said that it is a good fortune for the people of Bangladesh to celebrate Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence at the same time.





Twenty freedom fighters talked about their memories of the Liberation War during the event.





The program was also addressed by former ambassador Munshi Fayez Ahmad, Financial Institutions Division Additional Secretary Arijit Chowdhury, Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Nazneen Sultana and UCEP Bangladesh Chairperson Parveen Mahmud.

