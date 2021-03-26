Bookworms ignore health protocols at Amar Ekushey Book Fair

Bookworms browse through stalls at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Thursday. -Mostafizur Rahman



At the 8th day of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair, publishers and sales executives expressed their frustration due to low turnout. However, they are hopeful that sales would peak of in the coming weeks.





Nur Ahmed, a sales executive, said "Large number of visitors are coming amid pandemic but the sale is not up to our expectation."





"We are optimistic that the sales will increase in the coming days" he added.





Osman Gani, Aagamee Prakashani Publisher said "We are giving best efforts to attract bookworms."





However, the authors say that the book fair is not just for sale, but also is a unique festival of Bengali minds and creativity.





Writer Ayman Sadiq said, 'Pandemic is the time when one can develop creativity. "I request young people to make the most of it," he added.





Despite adequate measures are being taken that bookworms often ignore the health protocols and crowd the stalls.





Writer Shumi Sharmin said, book lovers come to the fair due to passion so ensuring proper social distance would be difficult. "I request all to wear face masks and maintain proper social distance."





This correspondent found that the book lovers skimming through the pages while chatting with their friends and family members in the crowds.





Rifat Hossain, student of Dhaka University said, "I am hanging around with friends enjoy to see what books can be purchased."









Concerned Authorities of Bangla Academy took strict measures to ensure proper social distancing among the visitors but response is poor.

Leave Your Comments